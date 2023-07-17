Elton John Testifies for Kevin Spacey’s Defense in Sexual-Misconduct Trial

Elton John and Kevin Spacey. Photo: KMazur/WireImage

Elton John testified on behalf of Kevin Spacey in the actor’s sexual-misconduct trial on July 17, Variety reports. The acclaimed musician and his partner, David Furnish, took the stand as witnesses for the defense from Monaco, where they answered questions regarding Spacey’s presence at the couple’s annual White Tie and Tiara ball in the early 2000s. John told the court that he didn’t recognize one of the House of Cards star’s alleged victims, who told British police that Spacey touched him without his consent and one particularly aggressive alleged incident almost forced them to veer off the road while driving to the ball in either 2004 or 2005. John testified that Spacey did not attend the ball in either of those years and only showed up to the party in 2001. The “Rocket Man” singer remembers Spacey attending the event that year because “he arrived in white-tie. He came on a private jet and he came straight to the ball,” according to his recollections. Prosector barrister Christine Agnew KC pressed Furnish about Spacey’s appearances at the balls, where Furnish also said the actor did not attend and explained that if Spacey did show up, there would be documentation. “It never happened,” Furnish said of the possibility of Spacey attending and not being photographed. “It was understood that we were promoting a charity that involves eradication of stigma around the disease and if a celebrity wanted to come they would be photographed and appear in OK.”

Spacey himself took the stand on July 13, refuting the allegations made by his four accusers. His specific charges include seven sexual-assault counts and three indecent-assault counts. Spacey faces one count each of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The trial continues with its fourth week.