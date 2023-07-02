Ezra Miller Says They Were ‘Unjustly And Directly Targeted’

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ezra Miller issued a statement after a temporary harassment order against them was lifted following a court hearing on Friday. Sharon Guin, mother of a 12-year-old, had filed the temporary order in Greenfield, Massachusetts after she accused the actor of menacing her family and acting inappropriately toward her child, according to a report from the Daily Beast. Per the report, Miller had an outburst at the family’s home while carrying a gun and wearing a bullet-proof vest. Following this incident, Miller proceeded to harass the family and forcibly touch the child by hugging them and touching their hips, according to the mother and child. “It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after he’d yelled at my mother and she was crying,” the child told the Daily Beast.

No criminal charges were filed, and Miller’s attorney, Marissa Elkins, claims that Miller was “never alone with the child and never interacted with the child outside of two brief encounters which occurred in the presence of several other adults.” The attorney also denies that Miller had a gun during the incident at the family’s home. In a court hearing in Greenfield District Court, which Miller attended, a judge ruled that the temporary restraining order (set to expire on July 1) would be lifted. Miller released a rare statement about the case on Instagram. “I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood by me and sought to ensure this egregious misuses of the protective order system was halted,” the statement reads.

The statement continues, “Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.” Miller goes on to claim, “I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions.” They note that they are trying to “reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me.” Read the full statement above.