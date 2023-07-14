Well, Future Still Seems Mad at Ciara’s Husband

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

When will Future let go of the past? Not in the present, it seems. In his featuring verse on Quavo’s new song “Turn Yo Clic Up,” Future raps, “I got it out the field / F—k Russell.” This is an apparent reference to NFL player Russell Wilson, who is currently married to Future’s ex-fiancée, Ciara. Mind you, it’s been nearly a decade since Ciara and Future were last romantically involved. The pair were engaged in 2013 and welcomed a son together in 2014, only to break up that year amid rumors that Future had cheated (which he denied). Ciara went on to marry Wilson in 2016, with whom she now has two children. The pair are also raising Baby Future.

Drama between Ciara, Future, and Wilson is nothing new. In 2016, Ciara sued Future for defamation over his public claims that she prevented the rapper from seeing his son, made him pay $15,000 a month for child support, and set up a paparazzi photo op for Baby Future and Wilson. She also argued that Future had threatened to harm Wilson, pointing to a 2015 tweet with gun emojis pointing toward football emojis and a lyric in “Juice” about getting “that heat” and “pulling up on” someone who was “tryna f— my baby mama.” Future filed a countersuit. Both lawsuits ended up getting dropped, and for a while it seemed like things might quiet down. But in 2019, Future went on Apple Music’s Beats 1 and criticized Wilson for doing “exactly what [Ciara] tell him to do” and “not being a man.” Later that month, Future backtracked and claimed that he had “nothing against [Wilson]” and was actually happy for the couple. To that we say … sure, Jan.