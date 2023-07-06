George Tickner, Founding Member of Journey, Dead at 76

Photo: Johnson/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

George Tickner, a founding member of the rock group Journey, has died at 76. He was the original rhythm guitarist and co-wrote several Journey songs. “Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news,” Neal Schon, Journey’s lead guitarist, wrote on social media. “Journey’s original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums has passed away.” He added, “Our condolences to his family and friends, and to all past and present band members. So heartbreaking.” In another slide, Schon said, speaking to Tickner, “Thank you for your incomparable contributions to Journey’s early years.” Tickner was a performer on the first Journey album, Journey, and has songwriting credits on the next two, Look into the Future and Next.

Tickner began his music career as a member of the band Frumious Bandersnatch, named after the Lewis Carroll poem “The Jabberwocky.” He then formed Journey in 1973 with fellow Frumious Bandersnatch member bassist Ross Valory, alongside lead guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist and vocalist Gregg Rolie, and drummer Prairie Prince, though Prince was never on record as he quit the band a few months in. The four, along with new drummer Aynsley Dunbar, put out their first record, Journey, in 1975. Tickner left the band shortly thereafter for medical school, attending Stanford University on a full ride. He was still involved in the music industry while working as a doctor, co-founding a recording studio with Valory called the Hive. He reunited with the band in 2005 when Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.