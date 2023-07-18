Gigi Hadid Arrested for ‘Ganja’ in the Cayman Islands

I mean, Laganja would be proud. Photo: Rocco Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

“Hey hey hey HEYYYY! Put ’cha lighters up! Gigi’s in the house! Owwww! As you can tell from my accent I am from Beverly Hills, California, and it was not very easy growing up like this! Whether I was putting on my mother, Yolanda Hadid’s clothes, or hiding from the cameras while she filmed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was suh suh suh STRESSED! OKKURRR! But it wasn’t until I became a model that I discovered marijuana. I mean I like to smoke — y’all I am just flying as high as your receding hairline. Okay? Marijuana really does help me calm down. So y’all, I went to the Cayman Islands where they detained me for marijuana possession! Now, y’all, it’s very dry, it’s almost kinda like your vagina! Can I get an amen?!? Now y’all, I am a tree hugger because, if it ain’t green, HUH, I’m not interested! OKURRRRRRRR!”

Presumably, that’s what model Gigi Hadid said to the authorities, borrowing from Laganja Estranja, when she was arrested in the Cayman Islands for cannabis possession, according to the Cayman Marl Road. Apparently, “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” were found in her bag when she got into the Islands on July 10, the outlet reported. Hadid was then arrested for “Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” taken to the prisoner detention center, released on bail, and ultimately fined $1,000 after pleading guilty in summary court. “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” Hadid’s rep told E! News. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.” Owww!