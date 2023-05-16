The Next Bachelor May Be Eligible for a Senior Discount

Photo: ABC/Hulu

We have so many versions of The Bachelor. We have the original flavor, a gender-swapped version (The Bachelorette), and one that’s just tropical chaos (Bachelor in Paradise). But now, a wild spinoff has appeared! This time, it’s The Golden Bachelor — The Bachelor but mature. A 15-second promo clip shows the franchise’s signature red rose turning gold to emphasize that things will be different this time around. “After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years,” reads an ABC press release. “On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities.” Per Variety, the new bachelor will be revealed on Good Morning America on July 17. One thing that is not yet clear is the actual ages of the contestants. Are they in their flirty 50s à la MILF Manor? Or are we are talking Social Security recipients? The Golden Bachelor will premiere this fall, and while we’re light on details, The Bachelor franchise did need a shake-up. The Golden Bachelor gets our first-impression rose.

This post has been updated.