Barbie Is Still a Personal Movie to Greta Gerwig

A life in plastic might feel impersonal to some people, especially if you’re trying to create art using a legacy brand. But Greta Gerwig still found a way to put a little bit of herself in the upcoming Barbie movie. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gerwig stated that she didn’t realize a little detail from the movie that was inspired by her own life, specifically when Barbie says, “I don’t wanna be an idea anymore” in the film. It was unintentionally reminiscent of Gerwig’s transition from actress to director. “When you’re directing something, you have to be a bit stupid about yourself, or a little bit unconscious… I had no idea [about the coincidence.] But that’s true. It’s completely true,” she explained on the connection. “The things where you really feel unconsciously seen are things like that, where you realize, ‘Oh, man, I didn’t hide anywhere.’ And that’s always part of the joy of making art for people, is sometimes they understand it more than you do, which is unsettling.” Maybe, Barbie is also a Barbie girl, in a Greta Gerwig world.