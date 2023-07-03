Greta Gerwig Reportedly Making Two Narnia Movies for Netflix

Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Susan Pevensie apologists rejoice! Greta Gerwig has reportedly enlisted in Aslan’s army, and is set to direct two movies based on The Chronicles of Narnia. According to the New Yorker, Gerwig is working on the Narnia reboot for Netflix. The C.S. Lewis series has been adapted before, with a high camp BBC series and a truncated and yassified movie series in the 2000’s. The aughts Narnia movies were trying to get in on the high fantasy revival that Harry Potter and Frodo were enjoying at the time, but the movies didn’t connect in the same way. The Netflix adaptations were announced in 2018, but appeared dead during the great Netflix bubble bust. But just like our lord and savior Jesus Christ Aslan the lion, the film series has risen. Netflix said they were planning multiple movies and series taking “classic stories from across the Narnia universe,” so it’s unclear what chunk of the Chronicles Gerwig will adapt. (But seriously, she should do for Susan “I wear lipstick so I’m not seeing heaven” Pevensie what she did for Amy March.)