Harry Styles Hit in the Eye During Vienna Concert

First Bebe Rexha, then Drake, and now Harry Styles. The singer is the latest artist to be hit by a flying object during a concert for no apparent reason. While performing in Vienna, Austria, Styles appeared to get hit in the eye with an unknown object. In a video taken of the moment by a concertgoer, the singer, who was walking across the stage between songs, appeared to wince and double over upon getting hit. Styles joins a long list of artists who have recently been hit with various objects during their live performances, including Bebe Rexha, Pink, Drake, Kid Cudi, Steve Lacy, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ava Max. The trend has become so pervasive that Adele called it out on stage at her concert last week in Las Vegas. “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them?” Adele told the audience. “I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you.” Styles has not yet commented on the incident.

