Harry Styles Leaves His House to Join the Circus

It’s been over a year since Harry Styles dropped his third album, and still, Harry isn’t ready to leave the house. Unless, of course, it’s to visit the circus. On July 19, Styles released the fifth official Harry’s House music video, “Daylight.” The clip is rife with clowns, juggling, and Harry lip-syncing with a himbo’s sense of whimsy, confirming that his unserious era will never end. He spends most of the video in a clown suit and pair of white Vans (damn, Daniel), galavanting to and fro. Harries are no strangers to the singer’s affinity for skipping or the big-top aesthetic. It’s not even the first time he’s dressed up like a clown. The video may also be a nod to the $300 version of “Daylight” Styles made on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2022, just after the release of the album. The singer has been in his kitchen, preparing to feed his fans with Prince Charming energy and an answer to what the ominous yellow bird costume was for, after a year of photos looming without explanation. Harry Styles’s Love on Tour started on September 4, 2021, and finally ends after over 100 shows on July 22, 2023. “Daylight” may very well signal Styles starting to pack up the clown car and getting to work on his next album.

