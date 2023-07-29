Haunted Mansion Hides Behind Barbenheimer at the Box Office

Photo: Disney

A movie with a ghost currently holds the No. 1 spot at the box office. Unfortunately for Disney, it is not their spooky film; they are haunted by something else more pink. Barbenheimer holds the top two spots for another weekend, with Barbie earning $28 million and Oppenheimer earning $13.5 million on Friday. Haunted Mansion trails behind with $10 million on Friday and is estimating a $35 million total for the weekend, which isn’t bad for a movie with a limited press tour and a premiere filled with ghosts. Compared to the 2003 Eddie Murphy-led film that earned $24 million on its opening weekend, it’s doing well for a Halloween movie that premiered in July (the OG Haunted Mansion premiered in November, for what it’s worth.) The film will most likely have a fulfilling afterlife on Disney +, especially since an earlier release date means it’ll probably drop on the streaming service in time for October. Until then, it’s still Barbie’s haunted dream house this weekend (or Ken’s haunted mojo dojo casa house.)