A Black Lady Sketch Show Lives on Through a Donation

Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show might have ended its four-season run at HBO after being canceled by the network, but that doesn’t mean it won’t continue to bring joy. Shirley Raines, head of the nonprofit organization Beauty 2 the Streetz, shared that the show donated its entire wardrobe to support the organization’s mission of providing beauty services for unhoused women in L.A.’s Skid Row. “Got a call from @hbo @ablackladysketchshow ended after 4 seasons and they donated ALL OF THE wardrobes, shoes, purses, wigs, lashes and more to us,” Raines tweeted on July 25. “They also delivered the very next day to our warehouse ❤️🙏🏾✊🏿 Thx u Robin Thede.” The last season of the sketch series, which featured groundbreaking comedy from an unapologetically Black woman perspective and included work from Abbott Elementary mastermind and Emmy winner Quinta Brunson, debuted in April. “Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made A Black Lady Sketch Show an Emmy-winning success,” Thede said in a statement to Variety. “I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ABLSS. I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery.” All that’s left is to make sure David Zaslav doesn’t snatch the show off the platform like he did in last year’s culling.

