Why do films care so much about box office numbers? It’s all about fortune and glory, kid. Fortune and glory. After premiering at Cannes in May, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and final installment of the Harrison Ford-led franchise, has swung into theatres to kick off a summer of blockbusters; however, it’s looking less like a Holy Grail, and more like an actual temple of doom financially. As of Saturday morning, the film is expected to earn $60 million for the three-day weekend and $85 million for the five-day Fourth of July weekend, according to Deadline. This contrasts the estimated $250–295 million budget for the film, even if it is expected to earn $140 million this weekend internationally. However, not all hope is lost as there’s still plenty of time to make the film the opening of the summer before Barbenheimer explodes in a few weeks. Never forget, it’s not the years; it’s the mileage.