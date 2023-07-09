Insidious: The Red Door Scares Indiana Jones Off the Top of the Box Office

Photo: Screen Gems/YouTube

When Michael Eisner worked at Paramount and Disney, he had a theory. Movies studios shouldn’t try so hard to hit home runs, ie: throwing money at movies until they reach tentpole status and waiting for the box office to come rolling in. Rather, Eisner sought “singles and doubles,” modestly budgeted films that went into the black at a chill pace. Nothing crazy, just cheap-to-make movies that make people go “Yeah, that looks pretty good, let’s check it out.” This was normal for 1992, and completely foreign in 2023. Yet modestly budgeted Insidious: The Red Door handily outpaced the second week of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the American box office this weekend. The latest Insidious movie debuted at $32.6 million domestically, followed by Indiana Jones at $26.5 mil — a 56% decrease since last week. Religious “true” story Sound of Freedom came in third with $18.2, two and a half of which came from the Pay It Forward app according to Variety.

Film Twitter was awash with analysis of The Red Door’s success. (Well, at least the parts that weren’t talking about Jonah Hill or Oppenheimer age gap discourse were.) Praise for number one horror boy Patrick Wilson came through, as well as analysis of the continuing role trailers play in the horror sphere. Below are some reactions to this weekend’s box office:

I’m no millionaire studio exec, but if I saw a $15M horror movie with so so reviews make $30M opening weekend and a $300M tentpole with so so reviews make $60M opening weekend, I’d strongly reconsider my “everything must be $300M and based on nostalgia” business model. — Luke Barnett 👨🏻‍🍼 (@LukeBarnett) July 8, 2023

IMO horror thrives in this marketplace because it's the genre where the old-fashioned trailer chain reaction effect still works. You go see SMILE, you see a trailer for SCREAM 6. Go see SCREAM 6, see a trailer for EVIL DEAD RISE. See EVIL DEAD RISE, see a trailer for INSIDIOUS 5. https://t.co/NeiYYK21MA — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) July 9, 2023

They got Patrick Wilson in his drawls and thought they wasn’t gon make no money…………….this why you can’t let men be in charge I’m so fuckin serious 😒 https://t.co/oIC0Uk8h54 — Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) July 9, 2023

Patrick Wilson is the lone survivor of the extinct genre of actor with prestigious education and theater credits but has only ever been in complete schlock. Our final link to the Christopher Lee/Robert Englund generation — deodorant-stained 3xl mars volta t-shirt 🛠️ (@trashage) July 4, 2023

me: i watch insidious & the conjuring for the plot



the plot: https://t.co/BUP577lKLE — Emmy Halliday-Horan (Parody) (@lcveemmy) July 9, 2023