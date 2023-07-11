Jack White Isn’t Happy With Celebs Chatting Up Donald Trump

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Jack White of The White Stripes is making his views very clear to several celebrities who were spotted chatting with Air fan cam creator Donald Trump at UFC 290 in Las Vegas this past weekend. “Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” wrote White on Instagram. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.” He includes photos of each of them talking separately to Trump at the event and stuck to his “not a discussion” belief by disabling the comments from the post. He seemingly posted another response to his views later that day, with a gray photo and a simple “…” caption. White previously left Twitter over Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate Trump’s account, despite Trump not officially returning to the platform. It seems like White will not be performing in Flavortown anytime soon.