James Cameron Will Never Make an OceanGate Submersible Movie

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Titanic director James Cameron is probably just going to stick with documentaries about the 100-year-old sunken ship; thank you very much. On Saturday morning, Cameron took to Twitter to end any circulating rumors that he may create a film about the OceanGate submersible tragedy from last month. “I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now,” wrote Cameron in reference to rumors from earlier this week. “I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be.” The Sun reported that Cameron was allegedly approached to direct a series on the Titan submersible that was headed to see the Titanic by an unnamed streamer but Cameron did not let those rumors linger for very long. In addition to being a critically acclaimed film director, Cameron is also a deep-sea diving expert who has been down to Titanic more than 30 times, which made people think that he would be the man for the job, if a project would ever be made on the tragedy. However, the subject seems too close to Cameron’s heart; he’ll probably stay at least an ocean away from any rumors due to the severity of the event. Besides, he’s too busy working on the upcoming Alita: Battle Angel sequels to focus on another intense project.

