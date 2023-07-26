Jason Aldean. Photo: BMG

The Black Lives Matter protest images featured in Jason Aldean’s music video have been removed, the Washington Post reports. The video for “Try That in a Small Town,” released July 14, previously contained a news clip from Fox 5 Atlanta which depicted a protest in 2020 during the height of the BLM movement ignited by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. According the musician’s label, BBR Music Group, the protest footage was removed due to a copyright claim. “The video footage was edited due to third party copyright clearance issues,” BBR said in a statement to the Washington Post. Critics called the song and its accompanying visuals violent and pro-lynching — the project was filmed outside the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, the same location where Henry Choate, a Black 18-year-old, was lynched by a white mob after being falsely accused of raping a 16-year-old white girl in 1927, while the lyrics read like a threat to demonstrators when juxtaposed with the now-removed protest images. “Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up,” Aldean sings. “’Round here we take care of our own / You cross that line, it won’t take long.” CMT stopped airing the music video and removed it from their network as allegations that the project was pro-lynching and racist rose to a fever pitch. Aldean defended the video on July 18, saying the allegations were unfounded.