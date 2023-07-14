Brooklyn Library Spreads the Gospel of Jay-Z With ‘The Book of Hov’ Exhibit

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording A

Is it too late to throw a line about the library into “Empire State of Mind”? The Brooklyn Public Library debuted a massive exhibit dedicated to Jay-Z’s life and career, called “The Book of Hov,” on July 13, in the same borough where the rap mogul grew up. Now that it’s in the books, Jay celebrated the exhibit alongside Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, and friends at a starry opening ceremony that closed down the library on Thursday. The exhibit contains everything from master recordings to a replica of the Baseline Recording Studios main room, where Jay-Z recorded many of his hits — not to mention pieces of history like the guitar he played at Glastonbury or the liquor license from the 40/40 Club (yes, that’s history!). And, according to the New York Times, it all came together without Hov’s knowledge: “I know he wouldn’t let us do this,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said. (It helped that the president of the Brooklyn Public Library is married to Jay-Z’s business partner, Bruce Ratner.) Hey, it’s a hard-knock life.