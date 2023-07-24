Jung Kook’s Army Fended Off a Jason Aldean No. 1

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Jason Aldean’s racist idea of small-town justice? No match for an army. Jung Kook and Latto’s “Seven” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard “Hot 100” on July 24, blocking Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town,” which hit No. 2. Jung Kook and Latto had the power of stans on their side, ready to stream their bias’s latest release since BTS’s hiatus. It’s Jung Kook’s first solo No. 1 on top of his six with BTS; it’s also Latto’s first No. 1, making her one of a handful of female rappers to debut at No. 1. Aldean, meanwhile, rocketed to No. 2 thanks to massive sales for “Try That” after its controversial video, which has been criticized as pro-lynching. The song has been out since May, but just charted on the “Hot 100” for the first time. It’s now Aldean’s highest-charting song, past his 2011 hit “Dirt Road Anthem.” Meanwhile, the singer has been complaining about cancel culture. If anything’s getting in your way, bud, it’s stan culture.