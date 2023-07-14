Jung Kook Is Having a Hot Girl Summer

Jung Kook is following in the footsteps of Cherelle and writing lyrics about getting some every night of week. On his official debut single “Seven” featuring Latto, the pair take turns talking about how well they treat their boo things over a breezy UK garage-inspired beat. “You wrap around me and you give me life,” the BTS member sings in falsetto. “And that’s why night after night / I’ll be loving you right.” The song treads the line between innuendo and explicit raunchiness — “Come here baby let me swallow your pride,” Latto raps — and the earworm chorus promises that every day of the week, “every hour, every minute, every second” is a good time. Korean actress Han Sohee plays Jung Kook’s girlfriend in the music video, in which her disgruntled looks are not enough to keep him from finding her everywhere from dinner to a flooding laundromat. He goes so far as to jump out of stretchers and coffins for her, and is rewarded by finally getting to hold her hand in the rain. Andrew Watt and Cirkut wrote and produced the seasonally appropriate track. Radios everywhere are standing at attention.

