Photo: Noam Galai/Bravo via Getty Images

Humanity must prepare itself for assault on two fronts. 1) the aliens, and 2) Jax Taylor’s renewed television presence. Lala Kent said on her July 35 Amazon Live that a Vanderpump Rules spinoff starring Jax, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute, will begin filming this week. It is fully happening, and I think they start this week,” Kent said. “It is so weird that they have a show and they aren’t on our show. And as of now, we aren’t on their show. We are all best friends and we should be filming a show together.” The show has an eight episode order, and apparently there’s no time for crossovers in that eight episodes.

Taylor and Doute were OG cast members on Vanderpump Rules, and Cartwright joined the show in season 3 as Taylor’s new boo. Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding was the major focus of VPR season 8. But the couple announced their departure from the show before season 9. Doute, along with Stassi Schroeder, was fired for racist actions towards former SUR server/cast mate Faith Stowers. “I thought that I understood racism, but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias,” Doute said on the Hollywood Raw podcast. Learning about anti-racism. Learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes and putting work into your community locally to make those changes I think [are] so important.”

All three former pumpheads made appearances in the Bravosphere during Scandoval, the cheating scandal that rocked Vanderpump Rules in March 2023. Jax and Brittany had a watchalong show on Peacock, and Doute appeared in the season 10 finale to help her enemy-turned-bestie Ariana Madix recover from the trauma of their shared ex, Tom Sandoval. That leaves Stassi Schroeder as the sole ex-SURver to stay away from NBCUniversal.