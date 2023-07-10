Lana Del Rey Seeks Some Vigilante Justice Against Her Cop Ex

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

From lost vapes to delays, Lana Del Rey’s Ocean Blvd shows in Europe have gotten off to an expectedly messy start. The singer-songwriter only continued the chaos at BST Hyde Park last night, when she threw a shady reveal about her cop ex, Sean “Sticks” Larkin, into her song “Chemtrails Over the Country Club.” “He was born in December, and I was born in June,” she sang before riffing on the song’s outro. “He was born in December, and he got married when we were still together / I guess that I may have met him too soon / But sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew that I didn’t know anything.” And a couple lines later, the kicker: “He was born in December, and he got married while we were in couples therapy together.” Justice? Served.

Larkin, who was born on December 7, apparently got married to Carey Cadieux in January 2022, according to a post shared on the Facebook page for his show On Patrol: Live. (Yes, he’s a TV cop; Del Rey perfectly timed her reveal to the debut of his new show, Crime Cam 24/7, on the Fox News streamer Fox Nation.) He and Del Rey began dating in the fall of 2019, before seeming to split in the spring of 2020 — according to him at the time, anyway. This isn’t the first time Del Rey has taken justice into her own hands over their relationship; she promoted her latest album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, with a single billboard in Larkin’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. No, this is the experience of being an American whore.