Lindsay Lohan Now Has Her Own Baby to Freaky Friday

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan’s not a regular mom; she’s a cool mom. According to People, the Freaky Friday actress welcomed her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas, in Dubai. “Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love,” a rep for Lohan told the magazine. Lohan has made her return to the big screen with a holiday movie with Chord Overstreet and a podcast, but now she’s got a new sidekick for any of her movie hijinks. Plus, the newborn baby has endless possibilities for what films we’d love for them to recreate of their mother’s — or at the very least, have inspiration for a quirky Halloween costume. While Jamie Lee Curtis and LiLo have both said they’re game to make a sequel to the beloved 2000s classic, we have yet to hear from the baby for their input. Would Luai’s potential character enjoy a nice glass of Pilk? Or are they going to rock out with their own version to “Take Me Away“? We should at least get a lullabies version of the song, it’s the cool mom thing to do.