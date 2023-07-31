Loki Whips His Hair Back and Forth in Season-Two Trailer

Ke Huy Quan is booked and busy, Owen Wilson’s mustache is combed, Tom Hiddleston is time-slipping all over the place, and Jonathan Majors is present in the new trailer for season two of Loki. Time travel is messing with present functions of superheroes, a recurring theme in recent MCU releases, including the trailer for The Marvels. Personally, I hate it when that happens. The first look features Hiddleston and Wilson, who are returning as Loki and Agent Mobius. The pair encounter the jovial, perpetually perplexed OB, played by Quan, a seasoned multiverse and Academy Award–winning actor who is new to the MCU. Throughout the trailer, Hiddleston’s Loki is erratically thrashing around the screen in different settings, which OB casually refers to as “time-slipping,” a supposed impossibility in the TVA. This classic conundrum will send Mobius and Loki on a journey to different time periods in an attempt to fix the rift in the space-time continuum (damn you, Spider-Man) and eat some very green pie (to which Wilson might say “Wow.”). According to the trailer, Mobius and Loki aren’t the only familiar MCU faces set to return to Disney+ in Loki. Majors returns after a stint in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as a variant of Kang, Victor Timely, a.k.a. the laziest name ever created for a show about time travel. In August, two months before the Loki release, Majors will stand trial for domestic abuse. Much of the plot and explanation for the presence of some people remains to be seen until Loki slips away into a moment of time, on October 6.

