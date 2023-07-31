Madonna Thanks Her Children One Month After Hospital Stay

You cannot keep a bad bitch down. Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Pietà is one of the Renaissance’s most enduring works, but here comes a new twist: Instead of the blessed Madonna holding her child, the children are helping out Madonna. In a recent Instagram post discussing her time recovering from the bacterial infection that postponed her tour, Madonna thanked her children for their support. “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” the pop star wrote alongside a slideshow including photos of her with her children David Banda and Lourdes Leon. “As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

Madonna then blessed her friends who helped her as well, specifically her talent manager, Guy Oseary, who, like the wise men, presented Madonna with a special gift. “If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it,” Madonna wrote, describing a photo of her with the gift. “A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own. I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”