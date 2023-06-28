Madonna Postpones Celebration Tour After Bacterial Infection

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Update July 3: According to Rosie O’Donnell’s Instagram, Madonna is out of the ICU and recovering at home. “She is recovering at home – she is very strong in general,” O’Donnell replied to a concerned fan. O’Donnell posted a pic of her and Madonna in A League of Their Own, which prompted the pair’s mutual fans to share their concern for the pop star. And although Madonna is expected to make a full recovery, the timeline of that recovery remains TBD.

Original story follows.

Madonna won’t be celebrating as soon as she thought. The pop icon is delaying her upcoming Celebration tour after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection, per her manager, Guy Oseary. He wrote on Instagram that Madonna got the infection on June 24, then spent “several” days in the ICU. The tour had been set to begin less than a month later, on July 15, in Vancouver. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary wrote. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.” The Celebration tour was set to be Madonna’s first fully retrospective outing to honor the 40th anniversary of her career. The performer currently has more than 80 dates scheduled on the world tour including six nights each in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Oseary did not reveal how long the tour would be postponed or when it would start again but promised to share new and rescheduled dates “soon as we have them.”