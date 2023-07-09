Margot Robbie Says Thank You to Fans Who Mistake Her for Emma Mackey

Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Margot Robbie is well aware that fans think she looks just like Sex Education star Emma Mackey — to the point where there was supposed to be a whole bit about it in the upcoming Barbie movie. In an interview with Buzzfeed Celeb, Robbie revealed that once the actors were in full hair and make-up on set, they found they didn’t actually look that much alike. “We were gonna do this whole joke about us looking similar,” Robbie said. “Once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like… we don’t look that similar. When she’s got her brown hair and I’ve got my blonde hair. So we didn’t put that joke in the movie.” Fans of Mackey, however, have apparently not gotten the memo. “When people come up and say, ‘I loved you in Sex Education,’ I just say, ‘Thank you. Thank you so much,’” Robbie said. Watch the full interview below.