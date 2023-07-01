Michael Imperioli ‘Forbids Bigots and Homophobes’ from Watching His Work

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Michael Imperioli, Sopranos star and host of one of the best Architectural Digest home tours of all time, has spoken out against the Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this week. The Court ruled 6-3 on Friday, siding with a Christian web designer who sought the right to refuse service to same-sex couples. Imperioli took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the ruling. “I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or TV show I’ve been in,” Imperioli wrote on Saturday. “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!” He expanded in the comments, writing, “hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view” and “America is becoming dumber by the minute.” Considering Imperioli’s delightful and varied career, this is a huge loss for homophobes. See the actor’s post below.