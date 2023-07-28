Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar Witnessed Her Marriage

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Once upon a time, there was a girl. That girl met a boy, and they fell in love. Then, 19 years later, the girl finally won an Academy Award to use as her “something new.” On July 27 in Geneva, Switzerland, Michelle Yeoh and her longtime partner, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, got married in front of friends, family, and a 13.5-inch bronze, gold-plated statue. Felipe Massa, a decorated Grand Prix winner and professional race driver, celebrated the couple’s nuptials in an Instagram post, sharing the incredibly sweet and slightly 2010s-esque program that detailed Yeoh’s and Todt’s 6,992-day journey to the altar. It’s been a banner year for Yeoh, between sweeping the award season, becoming the first Malaysian actress to win Best Actress at the Golden Globes and Oscars, returning to the small screen in American Born Chinese, and now, tying the knot with her fiancé of 19 years. The Hollywood legend has made sure that her well-deserved statue, who she calls Mr. O, has been along for the ride. If she’s given him a name, he’s basically family. And there’s no better person to bear legal witness to your happily ever after than family, right? Like any member of the wedding party, Mr. O posed in pictures alongside the happy couple and guests like Massa. Even when it was time to cut the cake, Mr. O was there. After 39 years of acting and a 19-year engagement, who wouldn’t bring everything a gigantic ring and Academy Award everywhere to Geneva all at once on their wedding day?