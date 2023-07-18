Miranda Lambert’s Vice? Shutting Down Flash Photography

At least they didn’t throw the phone? Photo: Monica Murray/Variety via Getty Images

She’s like a locomotive. She don’t run out of steam. She’s headed for any concertgoers who are taking disruptive pictures of themselves during her performance, reaming them out. Miranda Lambert, country superstar, stopped the show during her Las Vegas residency on July 17 to chastise some audience members who weren’t paying attention. “I’m gonna stop right here for a sec,” Lambert said, halting her song “Tin Man,” as shown in a video posted to TikTok. “These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit.”

One of the fans, who was taking the picture, Adela Cain, later posted the pic anyway, with the caption, “These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies 😱.” “It was 30 seconds at most,” Cain, an influencer, told NBC News. “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place.” However, another TikToker later posted some extra context, saying, “This started several minutes before Miranda stopped the show. And then continued with more people AND flash into Tin Man, which was distracting to everyone around them during one of the most powerful moments … Everyone around them was happy Miranda addressed it.” Cain’s explanation does allude to the length of the photo session: “We just couldn’t get one good picture,” she says at one point. While we won’t take sides, we will have to point out that either way, those pictures are simply not selfies. It is a photo taken with flash. The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert need to stop slandering the selfie’s name.