Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Dives Back Into the Box Office

While Tom Cruise is technically banned from promoting Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 due to the historic SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike kicking off on Thursday, his mission to get people back into movie theaters is embedded in our brains forever. Just one week before the Barbenheimer explosion, the Ethan Hunt stunt-filled film earned $23.8 million in the first two days, according to Variety. The film got off to an early start, debuting on Wednesday for a five-day weekend against the typical three-day premiere, probably to snag a few extra IMAX slots to see that motorcycle stunt in every trailer for the film in its full capacity. It’s estimated to earn $80 million during opening weekend against its $290 million budget, and while it has some big competition during the upcoming weeks, Cruise’s last film, Top Gun: Maverick was a box office hit that only grew with time. If Cruise can schedule a Barbie Oppenheimer double feature, who says audiences can’t do the same and add a little Dead Reckoning for dessert?