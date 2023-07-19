Don’t You Get It? The Talking Mongoose Represents God

The big dueling movies this summer are, obviously, Barbie and Oppenheimer. But in September, a quirkier and more British double-header comes to theaters. Or should we say, theatres? On September 15, Kenneth Branagh brings his quirked up white boy detective back to screens in A Haunting in Venice. It’s a story of skepticism vs. faith, set in the city of Venice, with a mustachioed, ridiculously-accented investigator at its center. But two weeks earlier, on September 1, Simon Pegg brings a quirked up white boy paranormal investigator to screens in Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose. It’s a story of skepticism vs. faith, set in the village of Dalby (and based on a “real” taking mongoose), with a goatee’d, ridiculously-accented investigator at its center. And yes, belief in the mongoose (Gef) appears to work as an analogy for belief in God (God). In both trailers, it looks like the plucky female assistant (Tina Fey in Venice, Minnie Driver in Nandor Fodor) comes to believe. And in both trailers, the stoic hero loses his cool as shit gets freakier. In Poirot’s case, ghost kids spook him. In Fodor’s, a mongoose voiced by Neil Gaiman calls him on the telephone. Which would scare you more? Be honest. Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose has a limited theatrical run starting September 1, before moving to streaming September 19.

