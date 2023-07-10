Joaquin Phoenix Has a Napoleon Complex

It’s Joaquin Phoenix’s turn to be a short king. The Beau Is Afraid actor stars in Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical war epic from a script written by David Scarpa, set in Napoleonic France during the emperor in question’s series of brutal, ego-driven wars. In the film’s first trailer, we see Phoenix use the instability of revolutionary France for his benefit, attacking rebels to gain a foothold in the country’s power vacuum after the beheading of Sofia Coppola muse Marie Antoinette. “We must make an example or France will fall,” a general says. What would he do if the assignment of defense was transferred to him? “I promise you brilliant successes,” Phoenix guarantees. Cue opening cannon fire on civilians protesting in the streets. Soon enough, he meets his lover and chief strategist Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby), and together they take the throne, plot to bulldoze Europe, blow up Egyptian antiquities, and invade Russia in the winter. “You think you’re great,” she tells her ambitiously deranged husband in between scenes of absolute carnage. “You’re just a tiny little brute.” Napoleon invades theaters November 22.

