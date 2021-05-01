This Month’s Highlight
Aftersun
Tender and melancholic, Aftersun is the beautiful directorial debut from Charlotte Wells. The film centers on a young girl named Sophie (Frankie Corio) on vacation with her struggling father (played by Paul Mescal, who earned an Oscar nom for his work here), though the story vacillates between memory and old home footage as an older Sophie (Celia Rowlson Hall) is recollecting her thoughts on her dad. (Streaming July 1.)
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — July 2023
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available July 1
1900
1900 (Extended)
1-800-Hot-Nite
3:10 to Yuma
A Fish Called Wanda
Aftersun
American Beauty
Arctic Tale
Best in Sex: 2023 AVN Awards
Better Watch Out
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Rain
Black Rock
Black Sunday
Case 39
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Charlotte’s Web 2
Chinatown
Coffy
Collateral
Cost of a Soul
Death Wish (1974)
Drop Zone
Easy Rider
Eyes Wide Shut
Finding Neverland (2004)
Five Easy Pieces
Flags of Our Fathers
Foxy Brown
Freedom Writers
G.I. Jane
Harold and Maude
Hondo
Hostage
Hot Rod
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Imagine That
Interview With the Vampire
It Takes Two (1995)
Jack Reacher
Jackass Number Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Girl
Jimmy Hollywood
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kickboxer: Retaliation
Kill Me Now
Last Vegas
Love, Rosie
Marathon Man
Mean Machine
Men of Honor
Mississippi Burning
Mousehunt
New Jack City
No Country for Old Men
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
Original Sin
Overboard (1987)
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary II (1992)
Pumpkinhead
Rain Man
Red Eye
Red Tails
Reds
Resistance: 1942
Risky Business
Sands of Iwo Jima
Saturday Night Fever
Seabiscuit
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Serpico
Sheba, Baby
Soldiers of Fortune
Stop-Loss
The Aviator
The Contractor
The Doors
The Duff
The Fighting Temptations
The Firm
The General’s Daughter
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
The Guilt Trip
The Idolmaker
The Last Boy Scout
The Last Detail
The Shining
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Switch
The Two Jakes
Trainspotting
Triple Threat
Vanilla Sky
Walking Tall - The Final Chapter
Walking Tall Part 2
What They Had
Whitney
Wolf
World Trade Center
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
Available July 2
Tough As Nails, season 5
Available July 5
Face’s Music Party, season 1
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, seasons 16-18
Teen Mom, season 9
Available July 7
Big Nate, season 2 premiere
Brick Mansions
Available July 10
Emily
Available July 12
Out of Office
Wolverine: One Tough Mother
WWII Battles in Color, season 1
WWII by Drone, season 1
It Follows
Available July 14
Goliath, premiere
PAW Patrol: Mission PAW
Available July 15
Disquiet
Available July 18
I Wanna Rock: The ‘80s Metal Dream, premiere
Available July 19
Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny, season 3
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, season 5
The Casagrandes, season 3
The Crown’s Ancient Forest
Available July 23
Special Ops: Lioness, premiere
Available July 26
El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, season 1
MTV Cribs, season 18
Available July 27
Zoey 102, premiere
Snag
Available July 29
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Available July 31
Bones and All
