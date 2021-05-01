Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Peacock’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Peacock, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Aftersun. Photo: A24

This Month’s Highlight

Aftersun

Tender and melancholic, Aftersun is the beautiful directorial debut from Charlotte Wells. The film centers on a young girl named Sophie (Frankie Corio) on vacation with her struggling father (played by Paul Mescal, who earned an Oscar nom for his work here), though the story vacillates between memory and old home footage as an older Sophie (Celia Rowlson Hall) is recollecting her thoughts on her dad. (Streaming July 1.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — July 2023

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available July 1

1900

1900 (Extended)

1-800-Hot-Nite

3:10 to Yuma

A Fish Called Wanda

Aftersun

American Beauty

Arctic Tale

Best in Sex: 2023 AVN Awards

Better Watch Out

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Rain

Black Rock

Black Sunday

Case 39

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Charlotte’s Web 2

Chinatown

Coffy

Collateral

Cost of a Soul

Death Wish (1974)

Drop Zone

Easy Rider

Eyes Wide Shut

Finding Neverland (2004)

Five Easy Pieces

Flags of Our Fathers

Foxy Brown

Freedom Writers

G.I. Jane

Harold and Maude

Hondo

Hostage

Hot Rod

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Imagine That

Interview With the Vampire

It Takes Two (1995)

Jack Reacher

Jackass Number Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Girl

Jimmy Hollywood

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kickboxer: Retaliation

Kill Me Now

Last Vegas

Love, Rosie

Marathon Man

Mean Machine

Men of Honor

Mississippi Burning

Mousehunt

New Jack City

No Country for Old Men

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Original Sin

Overboard (1987)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Pumpkinhead

Rain Man

Red Eye

Red Tails

Reds

Resistance: 1942

Risky Business

Sands of Iwo Jima

Saturday Night Fever

Seabiscuit

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Serpico

Sheba, Baby

Soldiers of Fortune

Stop-Loss

The Aviator

The Contractor

The Doors

The Duff

The Fighting Temptations

The Firm

The General’s Daughter

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)

The Guilt Trip

The Idolmaker

The Last Boy Scout

The Last Detail

The Shining

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Switch

The Two Jakes

Trainspotting

Triple Threat

Vanilla Sky

Walking Tall - The Final Chapter

Walking Tall Part 2

What They Had

Whitney

Wolf

World Trade Center

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Available July 2

Tough As Nails, season 5

Available July 5

Face’s Music Party, season 1

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, seasons 16-18

Teen Mom, season 9

Available July 7

Big Nate, season 2 premiere

Brick Mansions

Available July 10

Emily

Available July 12

Out of Office

Wolverine: One Tough Mother

WWII Battles in Color, season 1

WWII by Drone, season 1

It Follows

Available July 14

Goliath, premiere

PAW Patrol: Mission PAW﻿

Available July 15

Disquiet

Available July 18

I Wanna Rock: The ‘80s Metal Dream, premiere

Available July 19

Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny, season 3

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, season 5

The Casagrandes, season 3

The Crown’s Ancient Forest

Available July 23

Special Ops: Lioness, premiere

Available July 26

El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, season 1

MTV Cribs, season 18

Available July 27

Zoey 102, premiere

Snag

Available July 29

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Available July 31

Bones and All