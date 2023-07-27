The New York Film Festival 2023 Lineup Is Trickling In

May, December. Photo: Francois Duhamel / courtesy of Netflix/Francois Duhamel / courtesy of Netflix

Slowly but surely, we’re getting word of New York Film Festival’s 2023 lineup. Michael Mann’s Ferrari is the closing-night selection of the festival. Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz star in Mann’s biopic about the race-car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari’s mounting success and marriage troubles. Earlier this month, the film festival announced that Todd Haynes’s Cannes hit, May December, will open its 61st edition, making its North American premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 29. The news arrived three days before SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike and promised the cast and director in person. The former will likely not be in attendance if the studios fail to make a deal with the actors union in time — so we’ll miss the electric duo that is Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore talking about the film, which tells the story of a woman’s unkosher relationship with a much younger man (Charles Melton) and the actor who’s playing her onscreen. Fine, we were robbed of that post-screening conversation, but at least we’ll get to see Priscilla, Sofia Coppola’s Tumblr-ready passion project that compelled her to open an Instagram account. It’s a Priscilla Presley biopic starring Cailee Spaeny in the title role and Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi as Elvis, serving as NYFF’s Centerpiece selection on October 6. The full slate is yet to come.