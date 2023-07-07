Get Up — We Got That New NewJeans

Sugar, spice, and a New Jersey type of beat. These are the ingredients chosen to create a perfect NewJeans single. The K-pop girl group, who came fresh out of the Hybe machine a little over a year ago with minimalist R&B-certified bangers, employ their ethereal vocals for two new songs off their upcoming EP, aptly titled Get Up, likely for the fact that their fans, the Bunnies, and music critics with taste will have their spines at attention when the six-track effort drops on July 21. Members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein released the two songs and their accompanying music videos 13 hours apart on July 7. First came the self-titled drop “New Jeans,” a two-minute vehicle to hype the album’s Powerpuff Girls collaboration. Jinsu Park, who produced the “Hot 100” entry “OMG” and the groovy “Cookie,” a clear standout on NewJeans’s first EP, returns to engineer the laid-back beat; in the music video, the members transform into the super-girls. Then came “Super Shy,” produced by Frankie Scoca, with its bubblegum Jersey-club mix and bashful vocals. Its music video, above, features multiple large-scale flash mobs scattered throughout the streets of Europe and breakneck choreo to match the staccato kick patterns. Perhaps the full album will take sampling culture to its logical conclusion, chopping and screwing the Powerpuff Girls theme song. Let’s get the girls in the studio with Professor Utonium and see what they’ll get cooking.

Related