Allison Mack Released From Prison for Role in NXIVM Sex-Cult Case

Allison Mack. Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Allison Mack, the Smallville actress convicted in the NXIVM sex-cult case, was released from a California prison, the Associated Press reports. She left the Dublin, California, federal prison on July 3, per a government website. Mack was sentenced to three years behind bars in 2021 after pleading guilty to one count of racketeering and one count of racketeering conspiracy — charges related to her role in manipulating women to join the cult headed by Keith Raniere. Federal prosecutors said the cult’s inner circle, called DOS, “operated with levels of women ‘slaves’ headed by ‘masters’” during court proceedings, adding that Mack “directly or implicitly required her slaves … to engage in sexual activity with Raniere.” The actress, for her part, was also a “slave” to NXIVM’s leader. A judge gave Mack a lenient sentence after she cooperated with authorities in their case against Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison for racketeering, wire fraud, forced labor, and sex-trafficking charges. “Allison Mack is a predator and an evil human being,” Jessica Joan, a victim of the cult, testified during the trial, saying Mack “sought me out like a predator stalking their prey.” Mack expressed “remorse and guilt” before her sentencing at a Brooklyn federal court in 2021.