Olivia Rodrigo Has Been Brushing Up on the Classics

Olivia Rodrigo may have spent the past few years working on her music career rather than going to college, but she’s still been studying up on the classics — classic rock, that is. While record shopping for a Vogue cover story, Rodrigo mentioned that she was about to catch English goth-rockers the Cure with her dad and had just seen Depeche Mode. “He’s introducing me to all the bands he went to see when he was my age,” she said. Later, she picked up a live album by Bruce Springsteen (the bootlegged Porn in the U.S.A.), calling him her “biggest celebrity crush of all time.” And between Rodrigo’s waxing about Tori Amos and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, her new friend Carole King even got on the phone to praise her “craft and substance” to Vogue. “I’ve only met her for one afternoon, but I love her,” the songwriting legend said. And after this, a whole lot more boomers and Gen-Xers might too.