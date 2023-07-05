Photo: BBC/YouTube

Peaky Blinders, a show whose final season focused on the dangerous rise of fascism and the moral cowardice of those who don’t stand against it, did not authorize Ron DeSantis to use clips of the show in a recent political ad. The production team issued a statement on Wednesday condemning DeSantis’ use of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in a recent ad highlighting Florida’s anti-trans legislation. “We confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official license,” the statement read. “We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use use of the content in this matter.” The video first showed Trump claiming that he would support LGBTQ+ citizens, then cut together DeSantis-led anti-trans and anti-drag initiatives with clips of Murphy in Peaky Blinders, Christian Bale in American Psycho, Brad Pitt in Troy, and Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street. So that’s a gangster with fascist ties, a cartoonishly vain serial killer, a Wall Street criminal, and a queer Greek hero that DeSantis is aligning himself with. Interesting.