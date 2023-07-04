You Might Wanna Kill Your Expectations for Kill Bill: Vol. 3

Photo: Miramax

Add this to Quentin Tarantino’s long list of movie casualties. The director recently told De Morgen that he doesn’t think the future holds a third Kill Bill movie. “I don’t see that happening,” he said. “My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the 70s.” In other words, his upcoming project The Movie Critic is set to be his final film. Of course, that isn’t new information — the director has long said that he planned to retire from filmmaking after his tenth movie.

Still, fans aren’t necessarily delusional for thinking that a third Kill Bill was possible. Tarantino has publicly counted Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 as one movie, leaving some to hold out hope that a third installment might not add to his retirement total. He also previously seemed to be considering potential plot lines, once noting that a threequel would follow Vernita Green’s daughter as she sought revenge against the Bride (Uma Thurman). Vivica A. Fox, who played Green, said in January that she has “been waiting” for a third movie and would be down to appear in a flashback. Meanwhile, some fans have also campaigned for Thurman to star in a follow-up with real-life daughter Maya Hawke. As recently as last month, in fact, Hawke was fielding inquiries on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about how likely a mother-daughter appearance in Kill Bill: Vol. 3 was. Now that Tarantino appears to have directly answered that question, it looks like that SZA music video might be the closest we’re getting to some new Kill Bill. Hey, at least Fox got to be in it.