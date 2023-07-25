Rachel Bloom Totally Doesn’t Think About Dying

A woman who would not dare speak about death. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

“I have friends, I definitely have friends / Friends, friends, friendly friends,” the younger version of Rachel Bloom’s character tried to convince herself on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Well, now Bloom has a project where she won’t need any friends. Death, Let Me Do My Show, Bloom’s solo musical comedy, will premiere Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theater this fall. Starring Bloom and directed by Seth Barrish, the show will begin previews on September 6, open on the 14th and run for four weeks. It will certainly not discuss the pandemic, nor will it linger on the big D. “The best way to deal with the trauma we all experienced in 2020 is to forget about it and never discuss it again and that is what this show endeavors to do,” Bloom said in a statement. Well, thank goodness. This show will surely be a joyful escape, Mamma Mia! style, with no deeper insights forcing us to examine our own existence. See you there!