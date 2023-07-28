Randy Meisner, Founding Member of the Eagles, Dead at 77

Randy Meisner. Photo: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Randy Meisner, a founding member of the classic-rock band the Eagles, died on July 26 at age 77. His death, from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, was confirmed on the Eagles’ social-media pages. “Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band,” the band wrote in their statement. “His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit.’” Meisner was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, in 1946 and was an important part of the ’60s musical revolution, playing in bands including Poco and Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band, and was a member of Linda Ronstadt’s backing band.

Meisner’s career began when he played in two midwestern rock bands: First, the Dynamics, then the Poor (originally known as Soul Survivor). His first real success, however, came as a member of Poco. Poco was a well-regarded Los Angeles live act signed to Atlantic Records by David Geffen, but Meisner left the band during the recording of their first album. From there, Meisner spent time in Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band. He later joined Ronstadt’s backing band, after Don Henley and Glenn Frey were already in the band and discussing beginning one together. “It was one of those kinds of situations where it was in everybody’s advantage,” Ronstadt relayed to Billboard in 2016. “I suggested they get Bernie Leadon to play guitar ’cause I liked Bernie, and John suggested that they get Randy Meisner, and that’s how the Eagles were formed.”

The Eagles were one of the most successful bands of the ’70s and of all time. The group began in earnest in 1972, and Meisner continued with the group through 1977. His most notable work as a leading man came on the song “Take It to the Limit,” which he also co-wrote. “We were getting close to recording ‘Take It to the Limit’ and it wasn’t finished,” Meisner said in the book Canyon of Dreams. “Don and Glenn helped me with the lyrics. I started the song, but those guys helped me a lot.” He left the group partially due to touring stress and partially due to associated discord within the band. “I was always kind of shy,” he told Rolling Stone in 2013. “They wanted me to stand in the middle of the stage to sing ‘Take It to the Limit,’ but I liked to be out of the spotlight. One night in Knoxville, I stayed up late and got the flu. We did two or three encores and Glenn wanted another one. I told them I couldn’t do it, and we got into a spat. That was the end … I really felt like I was a member of the group, not a part of it. The whole thing started to end when we started taking separate limos.” He later reunited with the Eagles in 1998 for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.