Bravo’s Real Housewives Is Basically SNL

Bravo replaced the whole cast for the 14th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, but it almost doesn’t matter. “It’s about the franchise,” says Brian Moylan, who writes Vulture’s Housewives Institute Bulletin. “We’ve had breakout stars from Housewives, just like we’ve had Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey break out from Saturday Night Live. ” Not everyone who embarks on a solo endeavor will make a name for themselves, but there are a handful of Housewives who have had a lasting impact on the culture. A Housewife Mount Rushmore, if you will. Listen to the full episode of Into It and subscribe below to learn why Teresa Giudice, Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes, and Kyle Richards are the four faces on the mountaintop and why we owe so much of what we see on reality TV to the Housewives blueprint.