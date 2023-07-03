RHOBH Power Couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Reportedly Split

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless

We guess it’s kinda on theme to drop news of a breakup right before Independence Day, isn’t it? People reported today that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have split after 27 years of marriage. A source close to the pair said that Richards and Umansky “have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.” The longtime couple share three daughters: 27-year-old Alexia, 23-year-old Sophia, and 15-year-old Portia. Umansky previously denied divorce rumors in April after Richards was photographed without her wedding ring. He also suggested that the speculation would be addressed in season 13 of RHOBH, which wrapped in May.

As of publication time, both Umansky and Richards have yet to publicly respond to reports of their separation. You know who has commented, though? Vape-puffing medium Allison DuBois, whom you might remember for declaring in the first season of RHOBH that Umansky would “never emotionally fulfill” Richards. “I guess I’m the only one who ‘saw’ this coming,” she wrote on Instagram. “People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you arm chair psychics can sit down now).’ Mic drop.”