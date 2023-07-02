Rihanna Deals Yet Another Blow to Rihanna Fans With Celebratory Tweet

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Rihanna broke a Spotify record without having released new music in seven years (in her defense, she’s been busy), and we’re sorry to say it but we are never getting that new album. The singer, who is the first female artist to have 10 songs reach 1 billion streams on the platform, reacted to the news on Twitter and Instagram with the caption: “Bad Gal billi … / wit no new album… / lemme talk my shit.” The mention of “no new album” was triggering for fans, but not for Nicki Minaj, who riffed in the comments: “Not Bad Gal billi / Poppin shit like a wheelie / I mean poppin like a pilly, like a really / Man Down ‘cuz she making a killy.” The last Rihanna spoke of a new album was to British Vogue back in March. “There’s this pressure that I put on myself,” Rihanna said of her career after 2016’s Anti. “That if it’s not better than that then it is not even worth it.” She acknowledged that attitude as “toxic.” “It’s not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever,” Rihanna explained, before adding that it would be “ridiculous” if her new music wasn’t out by the end of the year.