The SAG-AFTRA Contract Has Expired

Photo: Max

SAG-AFTRA announced that their deal with the AMPTP has expired, and no new deal has been put in place. “In the face of the AMPTP’s intransigence and delay tactics, SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend to the National Board a strike,” the union said in a statement. The board will vote Thursday morning on whether or not to strike, and announce the results of that vote at noon PST Thursday, July 13. “SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said. “Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision.” News of the contract’s expiration first came from SAG negotiating committee member/Abbott Elementary treasure Sheryl Lee Ralph, who didn’t bandy about. “The contract has expired,” she tweeted succinctly.

The contract has expired. — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) July 13, 2023

A SAG-AFTRA strike would throw a wrench into all sorts of publicity machines: Emmy campaigns, Comic-Con, and lone late night holdout WWHL. But the themed pickets are going to get more extra, if such a thing is possible.