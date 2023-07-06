The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Trailer Brings Sammi Home

Talk about a noteworthy comeback. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, the recipient of that infamous note, is back on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Naturally, all of the cast members in MTV’s season seven trailer are either “shook” or “shooketh” at the return of the original Jersey Shore cast member. “I can’t even believe it. Gym. Tan. Sam’s back!” co-star Mike “The Situation Sorrentino” succinctly summarizes. Sammi’s warm welcome back includes a meeting with the blowup doll version of herself that’s been featured in past seasons, as well as a bedroom set inspired by that note. The message about her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s infidelity seems to affect her a lot less this time, as she’s able to wrap herself in the custom blanket. Meanwhile, Deena Nicole Cortese seems desperate to return home, apparently afraid that there might be some sort of alien activity happening in the sky. But with the trailer teasing the return of both Sammi and Ronnie, we get the feeling that there might be plenty of drama to worry about right here on earth. Stay tuned until August 3, when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation brings Jerzdays back.

Related