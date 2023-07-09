Sarah Silverman Is Suing ChatGPT

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Sarah Silverman is one of three authors filing class action lawsuits against the creators of ChatGPT and LLaMA, OpenAI and Meta (née Facebook). The Daily Beast reports that Richard Kadrey and Christopher Golden have joined Silverman in the suits, but according to the lawsuit the number of potential plaintiffs is “at least thousands of members.” The suits allege that the AI language models were trained on their copyrighted works (in Silverman’s case, her memoir The Bedwetter). The AI will also produce derivative material if requested. “If a user prompts ChatGPT to summarize a copyrighted book, it will do so,” the suit against OpenAI claims. Both suits claim these language models are illegal under the copyright, since they need copyrighted materials in order to “write” work of their own. The suit against Meta says LLaMA “cannot function without the expressive information extracted from the Plaintiffs’ Infringed Works.” AI in the arts continues to be a source of conflict between creators and execs, as seen in the contract negotiations SAG, the WGA, and the DGA are having with the AMPTP this year. AI actors remain an issue that could lead to SAG joining the WGA in striking later this week.