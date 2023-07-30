Jigsaw Comes for the Medical Scammers in the Saw X Trailer

Get ready for the Saw franchise’s first midquel. Jigsaw is back for Saw X. And this time, it’s late 2004, early 2005. Starring Tobin Bell as John Kramer, a.k.a. Jigsaw, Saw X is set between Saws 1 and 2. Traveling to Mexico, Kramer is seeking an alleged miracle cure that will treat his cancer. That turns out to be a scam, and…well, you can guess how he takes it. (The first clue the treatment is less-than-legit? It appears to take place backstage in Westworld.) The film also stars Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, and Renata Vaca. Watch medical scammers get their comeuppance when Saw X comes to theaters September 29.

