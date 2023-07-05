Sex Education Has One Final Test

Sex Education cast members are completing their final requirements before heading off to new projects. That is, they are returning for the fourth and final season of Netflix’s raunchy teen dramedy, out September 21. The news came with the release of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming season on July 5. We see the local adolescent sex therapist Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) attempt to introduce himself at his new school, Cavendish College, where he and his friends are the new kids after his previous school, Moordale, was sold to developers. “I spend a lot of my free time thinking about sex,” he tells the class. “I live and breathe sex, all day, every day. Thinking about sex comes very naturally to me because I learned everything I know about sex from my mum.” Heroically, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) rescues him from all his classmates thinking he’s in an incestuous relationship with his mother. “For goodness sakes, just tell them you’re a sex therapist,” he shouts. Next, Gatwa will lead Doctor Who, while co-star Emma Mackey will soon appear in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Looks like Moordale wasn’t a half-bad education, after all.

